Monticello man dies in dump truck accident

The Piatt County coroner said a Monticello man was one of two victims who were killed in an accident on Monday involving two dump trucks.

Coroner Troy Dunn said Kenneth Allen, 65, died in the crash around 5:20 p.m. Monday on Illinois 105 at Northeast County Line Road, which is the Macon and Piatt county line.

Dunn said Russell Foster, 53, of Decatur also died in the accident. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Illinois State Police Trooper Tracy Lillard said Allen was a passenger in the dump truck that was driving north on Northeast County Line Road when the driver disobeyed a stop sign. The driver's name has not yet been released by state police.

Lillard said Foster was traveling westbound when he was hit on the driver's side. The crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending.