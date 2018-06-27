Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Heat advisory issued for weekend
Wed, 06/27/2018 - 3:09pm | Tim Ditman

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for all of East Central Illinois except Ford and Iroquois counties from 10 a.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Ford and Iroquois counties are an excessive heat watch until 7 p.m. Saturday.

With the heat index, it could feel as hot as 110 degrees. You should limit your time outside, drink plenty of water, wear lightweight clothing, and check on pets and the elderly.

