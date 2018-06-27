UPDATE: Tuesday's tornado near Gifford was an EF-1

UPDATE, 3:26 p.m. Wednesday:

GIFFORD — The National Weather service said the tornado that touched down Tuesday night between Rantoul and Gifford in rural Champaign County had wind speeds of 90 miles per hour.

Meteorologist Chris Miller said the EF-1 twister was 75 yards wide and was on the ground for 3.9 miles. It touched down at 8:27 p.m. 3.3 miles southeast of Rantoul and traveled northeast. It broke up at 8:35 p.m. 1.9 miles west-northwest of Gifford.

Some out-buildings and trees were damaged, but no one was hurt.

* * * * *

Original story, published 10:45 p.m. Tuesday:

GIFFORD — A tornado appears to have touched down briefly outside of Gifford on Tuesday evening.

About 8:45 p.m., the National Weather Service issued an alert saying a tornado was on the ground near the northern Champaign County community. It said spotters confirmed the touchdown, and the twister was moving northeast at 30 miles per hour.

8:46 pm -- A tornado has been observed with this storm. Move to shelter if you're in this area! #ILwx https://t.co/syETVF4nqe — NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) June 27, 2018

However, Gifford Fire Chief Rich McFadden said the town received only a little rain.

“No high winds and nothing on the fire pagers,” McFadden said.

At 8:50 p.m., Ryan Ideus posted a video on his Facebook page that appears to show a funnel cloud forming, doing some damage on the ground and then dissipating. The post said the video was taken on County Road 2800 N between Rantoul and Gifford. As of 10:30 p.m., it had almost 35,000 views:

Around 9 p.m., the weather service said the storm weakened, and the tornado warning was allowed to expire 15 minutes early.

Gifford was also the site of the last major tornado in Champaign County; a large chunk of the community was destroyed by a twister that swept through its north end in November 2013.

First responders in Champaign and Vermilion counties said they were not aware of any major damage or injuries.

Champaign County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Allen Jones reported damage to a shed on U.S. 136 west of Gifford. He said complete damage assessments would be done Wednesday morning.

University of Illinois weather instructor Jeff Frame shared photos on Twitter:

Tornado east of Thomasboro, IL, 828pm. Still well defined funnel @NWSLincolnIL pic.twitter.com/R37gVt92VI — Jeff Frame (@VORTEXJeff) June 27, 2018