UPDATE: Police investigating two afternoon bank robberies

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Champaign Police officers investigate a robbery at Chase Bank, 201 W. University Ave., on Friday afternoon.

CHAMPAIGN — Local and county police are looking for the person or people who robbed two Champaign banks within about a half-hour Friday afternoon.

About 4:30 p.m., a person entered First State Bank, 101 W. Windsor Road, C, and made a demand for money.

Then, at 5:03 p.m., a man went in Chase Bank, 201 W. University Ave., C, demanded money and ran away to the south. He was described as a white man in his mid-30s, about 6 feet tall and 180 pounds with a shaved head and wearing a white shirt and peach-colored shorts.

The two banks are just a little more than 3 miles apart.

Preliminary information is that the Chase Bank robber did not display a weapon.

At Chase Bank, there were about a dozen Champaign police cars and an Illinois State Police K-9 unit. The dog and its handler searched the block east of the bank and then left.

While officers put up police tape around Chase Bank, customers continued to use the outside ATM as though nothing had happened.

Officers at the scene declined to comment.

* * * * *

Original story, published 5:13 p.m.:

CHAMPAIGN — Police are looking for a man who robbed a downtown bank late Friday afternoon.

Preliminary information is that around 5 p.m., a white man in his mid-30s, about 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, with a shaved head and wearing a white shirt and peach-colored shorts entered Chase Bank, 201 W. University Ave., and made a demand for money.

Preliminary information suggests that no weapons were displayed and that the robber ran away to the south.

Police are at the scene.