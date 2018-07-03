Heat advisory for July 4th

The National Weather Service says all of East Central Illinois will be under a heat advisory on Independence Day, except for Ford and Iroquois counties.

The advisory will be in effect from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday and includes Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby and Vermilion counties.

Temperatures are expected to be in the lower 90s, with the heat index reaching near 105 degrees.

There will be an increased risk of heat stress and illness under in those conditions.

And a lot of people will be outdoors celebrating Independence Day, so be sure to drink plenty of water, wear loose and light weight clothing, get into an air conditioned room when you can, and try to stay out of the sun.