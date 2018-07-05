Fire causes 'extensive damage' to Champaign mobile home

Champaign fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire this morning that caused extensive damage to a mobile home in the southwest part of the city.

Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith said firefighters were called to the New Century Estates Mobile Home Park at 4810 Windsor Road around 3:50 a.m Thursday.

Smith said flames were showing through the roof when crews arrived on scene. The fire was extinguished about an hour later.

Smith said no one was home at the time of the blaze and there were no injuries. He said the occupants of the home will be displaced.

A dollar damage estimate is not yet available.