Fire displaces residents of Champaign mobile home; no one hurt

UPDATE, noon:

CHAMPAIGN — Two residents of a southwest Champaign mobile home have been displaced after an early-morning fire there Thursday.

Champaign Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith said firefighters were called to the New Century Estates Mobile Home Park, 4809 W. Windsor Road, about 3:45 a.m.

Smith said firefighters saw flames coming through the roof. No one was home at the time of the blaze.

The cause of fire remains under investigation and a damage estimate is not yet available. There were no injuries.

* * * * *

Original story, published 8:19 a.m.:

