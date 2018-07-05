Heat advisory still in effect

5:15 a.m. Thursday Update

The National Weather Service says our entire listening area remains under a heat advisory through tonight.

The advisory will be in effect until 7 o'clock tonight and includes Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Ford, Iroquois, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby and Vermilion counties.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-90s, with heat indexes reaching as high as 110 degrees.

There will be an increased risk of heat stress and illness in those conditions.

Be sure to drink plenty of water, wear loose and light weight clothing, get into an air conditioned room, try to stay out of the sun, and check on pets and the elderly.

4:40 p.m. Tue Update

The National Weather Service says all of East Central Illinois will be under a heat advisory on Independence Day.

The advisory will be in effect from noon on Wednesday to 7 p.m. on Thursday and includes Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby and Vermilion counties.

Ford and Iroquois counties are under the advisory from noon to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to be in the lower 90s, with the heat index reaching near 105 degrees.

There will be an increased risk of heat stress and illness under in those conditions.

And a lot of people will be outdoors celebrating Independence Day, so be sure to drink plenty of water, wear loose and light weight clothing, get into an air conditioned room when you can, and try to stay out of the sun.

Original

The National Weather Service says all of East Central Illinois will be under a heat advisory on Independence Day, except for Ford and Iroquois counties.

The advisory will be in effect from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday and includes Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby and Vermilion counties.

Temperatures are expected to be in the lower 90s, with the heat index reaching near 105 degrees.

There will be an increased risk of heat stress and illness under in those conditions.

And a lot of people will be outdoors celebrating Independence Day, so be sure to drink plenty of water, wear loose and light weight clothing, get into an air conditioned room when you can, and try to stay out of the sun.