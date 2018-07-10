Farmer City police looking for woman seen leaving cafe

Photo by: Provided An image of Nicole Herandez, last seen in Farmer City on 7-2-18

Farmer City police are looking for a woman last seen hailing a ride before the Fourth of July holiday.



Police said 31 year-old Nicole Renee Hernandez was last seen at Woody's Cafe on July 2. She left the cafe on foot looking for a ride to Decatur.



Hernandez, who also goes by "Jiles," was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, white

shorts and flip flops. She was carrying a black back pack and a brown and white purse.



If you know where she is, call 928-2111.