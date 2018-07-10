UPDATE: authorities locate woman missing from Farmer City
New 10:51 a.m. Tuesday:
Farmer City police said a woman who was missing for more than a week has been found.
The police department posted on its Facebook page at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday that Nicole Renee Hernandez had been located. Police could not be reached to provide other details.
**
Original story:
Farmer City police are looking for a woman last seen hailing a ride before the Fourth of July holiday.
Police said 31 year-old Nicole Renee Hernandez was last seen at Woody's Cafe on July 2. She left the cafe on foot looking for a ride to Decatur.
Hernandez, who also goes by "Jiles," was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, white
shorts and flip flops. She was carrying a black back pack and a brown and white purse.
If you know where she is, call 217-928-2111.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.