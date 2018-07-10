Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

UPDATE: authorities locate woman missing from Farmer City
Tue, 07/10/2018 - 10:51am | Tim Ditman
PHOTO: missing woman Nicole Hernandez 7-10-18
Photo by: Provided
An image of Nicole Herandez, last seen in Farmer City on 7-2-18

New 10:51 a.m. Tuesday:

Farmer City police said a woman who was missing for more than a week has been found.

The police department posted on its Facebook page at around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday that Nicole Renee Hernandez had been located.  Police could not be reached to provide other details.

**

Original story:

Farmer City police are looking for a woman last seen hailing a ride before the Fourth of July holiday.

Police said 31 year-old Nicole Renee Hernandez was last seen at Woody's Cafe on July 2. She left the cafe on foot looking for a ride to Decatur.

Hernandez, who also goes by "Jiles," was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, white
shorts and flip flops. She was carrying a black back pack and a brown and white purse.

If you know where she is, call 217-928-2111.

