Willard Airport adds connection to Charlotte, N.C.

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Come Nov. 5, 2017, University of Illinois Willard Airport, shown Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Savoy, will have five flights a day — three from United Airlines to Chicago, and two from American Airlines to Dallas.

SAVOY — American Airlines is adding a flight from Willard Airport to Charlotte, N.C.

The University of Illinois-owned airport announced Wednesday that beginning Dec. 19, a 45-seat aircraft will take passengers to and from American’s second largest hub.

“This opens up a lot of options to passengers,” said Gene Cossey, the airport’s executive director, including one-stop flights to southeastern states and the Caribbean.

Tickets go on sale Saturday for the service, which will include an early-morning flight from Willard and a late-evening flight from Charlotte.

“We anticipate those will fill up really well, and we’ll look toward adding additional capacity,” Cossey said.

Earlier this month, United Airlines announced it will be stopping service to Willard in September, leaving the airport with American’s daily flights to Chicago and Dallas-Ft. Worth.

Cossey said the Charlotte addition may be in response to that.

“They didn’t say that,” he said. “But I believe the timing was escalated due to United leaving. I think they saw there was going to be a gap here, and they wanted to take advantage of that.”