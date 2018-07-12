State pledging $500,000 to Eagle Creek resort redevelopment

The state is willing to chip in up to $500,000 toward the redevelopment of the shuttered Eagle Creek resort on Lake Shelbyville.



The Illinois Department of Natural Resources this month released its second request for proposals. Bids will be opened on Aug. 16.



The RFP said once the redevelopment is complete, any structures will become or remain state property. And DNR is looking for someone to manage the resort for at least 15 years.



DNR's first RFP only yielded one bidder: Sullivan Marina and Campground, also on Lake Shelbyville. But DNR rejected the bid because it was incomplete. DNR spokesman Ed Cross expects the business to re-bid.