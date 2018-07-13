LIVE! Kevin Anderson in Wimbledon semifinals

Photo by: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Former Illini Kevin Anderson returns the ball to John Isner of the United States during their men's singles semifinals match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Friday July 13, 2018. Image Gallery Other Related Content Asmussen | Ex-Illini Anderson 'played like a champ'

THIRD SET — Isner wins 7-6 (9)

Anderson started things off smoothly in the third set, shutting out Isner with his opening serve. Isner pushed right back — par for the course in this match — to tie things at 1. Anderson then slipped behind 30-15 in the third game, only to rally for the next three points.

Isner blitzed his way to a 2-all tie by shutting out Anderson in the fourth game. Anderson responded nearly in kind in the fifth game, letting up the first point before tallying the next four.

Anderson fell short in Game 6 before swatting away Isner in the seventh. But then, a critical moment occurred as Anderson broke Isner's serve in the eighth game. It was the first time all tournament that Isner failed to defend his serve. He'd been perfect in 110 tries before that.

A trademark of this match has been constant fistpumping between Anderson and Isner. Both guys have been fired up the entire bout, with Isner busting our a roar after taking the second set from Anderson. That trend has continued in the third set, as Anderson showed some rare extra emotion after breaking Isner's serve.

Anderson quickly dropped the advantage he'd gained by breaking Isner's serve, however. Isner in the very next game broke Anderson's serve. The two had gone the entire match up until these last two games without breaking serve.

Isner tied things up at 5 with little trouble in the next game. Anderson then brought himself to within one one of the third-set victory by snapping up Game 11. Anderson got himself to 30-30 with Isner in the 12th game, but Isner unleashed consecutive aces to send the match to its third tiebreaker in as many sets.

After shanking a return bid in the first tiebreaker point, Anderson was able to return a powerful Isner serve thanks to a long stretch to his right, gaining that point back in the process. Anderson then came up with another clutch return while tied at 3, rushing the net and pushing a shot past Isner on the latter's serve.

Isner followed in kind, overturning Anderson's serve by coming out on top of a volley to knot up the tiebreaker at 4. After Anderson took the next point, Isner moved within one point of taking the set. But Anderson found another tie, this time at 6, with the help of his big serve.

The two then repelled one another's serves over the next two points before Anderson did so to Isner's serve again to generate an 8-7 lead in the tiebreaker. Anderson then erred, double-faulting with a chance to snag the set. It was his first double-fault since the first point of the entire match.

Anderson rebounded to pull ahead 9-8, but Isner immediately forced a tie with a blistering serve far to Anderson's left. Isner then gobbled up another point to move ahead 10-9 before fending off Anderson's serve to finally take the third set.

* * *

SECOND SET — Isner wins 7-6 (5)

Isner picked himself up off the mat quickly in the second set, not allowing a point to Anderson in the first game. Anderson breezed to the second-game triumph in response, capping it with an ace. Isner did the same thing in Game 3 and has taken down all eight points which he's served in this set.

There was an important development early in this set, though. Isner checked out his right hand after winning a point in the third game. During the break between Games 3 and 4, Isner was getting his right pointer finger bandaged. ESPN analysts suggested he could be dealing with a blister.

After that happening, Anderson went on to win the fourth game. In the fifth game, Anderson had his best chance thus far at breaking Isner's serve. The two went to deuce, but Isner took the next two points to move ahead 3-2.

Neither man had any trouble taking their next service game, with Isner again not allowing Anderson a point as he pulled ahead 4-3. Anderson returned the favor in the eighth game by shutting out Isner.

Isner flirted with disaster in the ninth game, falling behind Anderson 40-30. But Isner then captured the next three points to pull within a game of winning the second set. But Anderson staved off that immediate threat by winning the 10th game rather easily.

Anderson inched to a 30-all tie in the 11th game, but Isner snuffed out any sort of rally from the former Illini and again pulled within a game of winning the set. Again, Anderson was having none of it, and a second tiebreaker was forced. At this point, ESPN ran a graphic saying Anderson had committed just four unforced errors to 19 for Isner.

Isner controlled the tiebreaker's early stages, going up 5-0 on Anderson. Then, Anderson responded by taking five of the next six points. But Isner had the answer, blasting a serve straight up the middle to win the second set.

* * *

FIRST SET — Anderson wins 7-6 (6)

Anderson won the pre-match coin toss and elected to unleash his dangerous serve first, in his inaugural match on Wimbledon's center court.

Anderson captured the first set's opening game despite double-faulting on the first point, as he captured the next four points in succession. Isner returned the favor in Game 2 even though Anderson tallied the opening point in that game.

What followed was a lengthy third game, which Anderson won after eight duece battles. Anderson used an ace to gain the advantage before putting Isner away in the third.

Isner tied things up in the fourth game, closing it with an ace right down the middle. But Anderson bounced back in Game 5 as Isner made a couple of unforced errors to aid the South Africa native.

Isner eased his way to a 3-all tie after this, not even allowing a volley after dropping that game's first point and concluding with a pair of clean aces. Anderson hasn't had quite as much luck handling Isner's serve thus far as Isner has with Anderson's.

But Anderson wasn't about to be shoved aside in the serving department, as he capped his fourth game victory with an ace of his own. Isner quickly rebounded by knotting up the match at four games apiece.

Anderson's fifth game win was easily his most dominant of the first set, as he appeared empowered by a pretty drop shot that Isner could not return. Anderson did not allow a point in this game, the first time that's happened today.

Anderson was one point away from breaking Isner's serve and winning the opening set, but Isner composed himself and responded by taking down the next three points and tying the set at 5.

The 11th game opened with a 23-shot rally that Anderson won on an Isner error. That phrase is becoming a little more common as this set goes on, with Isner showing some frustration after smacking multiple shots into the net. Anderson capitalized, moving ahead 6-5.

Isner had little trouble moving the set back to a tie, this time at 6, and forcing a tiebreaker. After falling behind 4-2 in the tiebreak, Anderson responded to switching court sides by snatching the next three points. Isner then served his way to a 6-5 edge before Anderson tied it once more.

Then, Anderson broke through. He earned a shot at set point, and after a lengthy volley, Isner smashed a return into the net to give Anderson an early edge.

* * *

6:45 a.m. — 15 minutes before Anderson-Isner

Good morning, tennis fans. Former Illini Kevin Anderson is set to take on John Isner is a Wimbledon men's singles semifinal. The match will begin in roughly 15 minutes in London.

Anderson is searching for his second-ever Grand Slam men's singles final berth, with the first coming last year in the U.S. Open. Anderson dropped that bout to Rafael Nadal, who is squaring off against Novak Djokovic in today's other semifinal.

Anderson, who finished his career at Illinois in 2007, is uniquely familiar with Isner. In Anderson's final collegiate year, he and Isner dueled during the NCAA men's championships. Isner, who competed for Georgia, defeated Anderson in the No. 1 singles match as the Bulldogs posted a 4-0 win over the Illini in the national title event.

When it comes to ATP action, the two also are frequent opponents. Isner often has gotten the upper hand, holding an 8-3 advantage liftetime over Anderson. The last time Anderson has toppled Isner was at the 2012 Delray Beach Open, though the two haven't met on the court since 2015.

Still, Anderson is the eighth-seeded player in this men's singles tournament, while Isner is No. 9. Anderson is in the midst of an extremely strong year as well, making five ATP event finals since August 2017.

One thing is certain when it comes to Anderson and Isner: many aces will be involved. The 6-foot-8 Anderson and 6-foot-10 Isner both have impressive serving power, leading to 160 aces thus far for Isner and 123 for Anderson. Isner's serve has yet to be broken in this tournament.

Anderson will need to achieve that today if he aims to advance to the Wimbledon final. Check in for updates as the two big men vie for one of two championship match bids.