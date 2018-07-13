UPDATED: UI student shot by officers in alleged armed confrontation in Campustown

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Police work the scene of an incident where a University of Illinois student was shot by officers in an alleged armed confrontation Thursday, July 12, 2018, near the intersection of John and Locust streets in the Campustown section of Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN — State police are investigating an incident in which three police officers reportedly shot at an armed man Thursday in Campustown.

According to a police report, University of Illinois police officers and a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy were called to the area of John and Locust streets at 6:22 p.m. after receiving a report of a person loading a semiautomatic handgun there.

The officers identified a man matching the description they were given who was armed with a handgun and ordered him to drop the weapon.

When the man allegedly failed to comply with their orders, three officers reportedly fired at him, striking him in the leg.

Police administered to the man — later identified as a 23-year-old UI student — and applied a tourniquet until medical personnel could reach the scene. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment for what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

No police officers were injured in the incident.

A multi-jurisdictional critical response team, led by Illinois State Police, will be in charge of the investigation.



For new University of Illinois Police Chief Craig Stone, this is not the first officer-involved shooting he's seen. In 2016, Stone held the same position at Ohio State when a man drove a vehicle into a crowd, then attacked people with a knife before being shot and killed by an officer.



Stone touched on the lessons learned from that incident in May of this year when he was hired at the UI.