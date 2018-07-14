Severe thunderstorms rolling through Vermilion and Champaign counties

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northwestern Vermilion and northeastern Champaign counties until 10 a.m. Saturday.

At 9:36 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Rantoul, moving east at 35 mph.

Locations impacted include Rantoul, Gifford, Ludlow and Dewey. This includes Interstate 57 between mile markers 250 and 257.

For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

From noon to 6 p.m., a heat advisory is in effect for most of Central Illinois, including Champaign, Vermilion, Douglas, DeWitt and Edgar counties.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to range from 90 to 95 degrees and the heat index will peak between 105 and 108 degrees, before thunderstorms develop and drop the temperature.











