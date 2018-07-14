Urbana hit hard by storm

CHAMPAIGN - For the second time this summer, inclement weather has cancelled a downtown Champaign streetfest.

About 1:30 p.m., the Champaign Park District cancelled the live music event, set to begin at 7 p.m. at Walnut and University avenues.

It also had to cancel the June 9 fest because of threatening weather early in the day.

***

URBANA — Strong winds accompanying a Saturday morning storm left many limbs down in Urbana and peeled the roof off a building at the Urbana Country Club.

Urbana police Sgt. Cory Koker said a tree fell on a garage at a home for sale in the 1900 block of Weaver Street about 11:15 a.m.

“A neighbor heard it and called it in,” said Koker, who saw an awning damaged on the back of the house as well. “We have branches down everywhere.”

Shortly after 10 a.m., Koker said he got a bit soggy getting out to help the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee who mistakenly thought he could make it through the rain-swollen Vine Street viaduct.

Urbana public works crews were out picking up larger limbs.

A woman at the Urbana Country Club said managers were busy assessing damage to a building adjacent to the swimming pool.

And firefighters in St. Joseph were called to a house fire just before 11 a.m. on Grand Avenue on the east side of the village.

St. Joseph-Stanton Assistant Chief Casey Buss said the homeowner believed the house was struck by lightning.

"They saw a giant flash of light followed by thunder and had lights flickering in their house then smelled smoke," he said.

Fire was mostly contained to the chimney of the two-story house, Buss said. Firefighters were at the house a little over two hours.

***

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northwestern Vermilion and northeastern Champaign counties until 10 a.m. Saturday.

At 9:36 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Rantoul, moving east at 35 mph.

Locations impacted include Rantoul, Gifford, Ludlow and Dewey. This includes Interstate 57 between mile markers 250 and 257.

For your protection, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

From noon to 6 p.m., a heat advisory is in effect for most of Central Illinois, including Champaign, Vermilion, Douglas, DeWitt and Edgar counties.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to range from 90 to 95 degrees and the heat index will peak between 105 and 108 degrees, before thunderstorms develop and drop the temperature.











