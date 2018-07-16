Champaign farmers market going to back-up plan for SNAP transactions

Champaign's farmers market is going to a back-up plan to process benefits for low income residents, as the vendor it uses to process those electronic transactions is shutting down that service.



The Washington Post reports Texas-based Novo Dia Group processes around 40% of SNAP benefits at farmers markets nationwide. But the company will end market operations at the end of the month.



In Champaign, the Land Connection farmers market uses Novo Dia, according to market manager Sarah Simeziane. She said until the market can find a new vendor, it will go to a back-up system where market staff places a phone call to verify someone's SNAP benefits. Then staff gives the person tokens to spend on food.

Simeziane said accepting SNAP is key to making sure eveyone is welcome at the market.

Champaign's farmers market is on Tuesdays at 330 North Neil St.

Urbana's Market at the Square says it is not impacted by the Novo Dia Group's move.