Felony DUI charges filed in weekend fatal crash in Mahomet

UPDATE: Alcohol involved in crash that killed Mahomet man

URBANA — A Mahomet man is facing DUI charges in connection with a weekend crash that claimed the life of his passenger.

On Monday, prosecutors filed two counts of aggravated driving under the influence against Chad Smith, 27. He was initially ticketed for driving under the influence of alcohol following the single-vehicle accident around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

Smith’s passenger, Michael Donahue, 32, of Mahomet, was pronounced dead at the scene. Smith was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He was listed in good condition Monday morning.

Champaign County Sheriff’s Lt. Brian Mennenga said Smith was near the intersections of county roads 350 E and 2500 N, about 2 miles north of Mahomet, when he lost control of the car, left the road and rolled over at least once before coming to a rest in a bean field on the south side of the road.