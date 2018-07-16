Felony DUI charges filed in weekend fatal crash

Other Related Content UPDATE: Alcohol involved in crash that killed Mahomet man

The Champaign County State's Attorney has filed two counts of aggravated driving under the influence against a Mahomet man in connection to a fatal crash over the weekend.



Prosecutors filed the charges Monday against 27 year-old Chad Smith, who was initially ticketed for driving under the influence of alcohol following the single vehicle accident around 2:45 a.m. Saturday. The crash claimed the life of 32 year-old Michael Donahue, also of Mahomet. Donahue was passenger in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.



Smith was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. He was in good condition as of Monday morning.



Champaign County Sheriff's Lt. Brian Mennenga said Smith lost control of the car, left the road and rolled over at least once before coming to a rest in a bean field on the south side of the road.



The accident happened on County Road 350 East at the intersection of County Road 2500 North. That's about two miles north of Mahomet.