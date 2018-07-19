Marron to fill out Hays' term in 104th district

Photo by: Tom Kacich/The News-Gazette Vermilion County Board Chairman Mike Marron talks about his intention to run for the Republican nomination for the seat being vacated by state Rep. Chad Hays, R-Catlin, on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at an event in Royal where Bill Black, second from right, who held the seat before Hays, gave Marron a glowing endorsement.

Vermilion County Board Chairman Mike Marron doesn't think he will have an unfair advantage in November's election by taking over for Republican State Representative Chad Hays when Hays steps down in September.



The Champaign and Vermilion County Republican parties met Wednesday and unanimously agreed that Marron will fill the position. Marron is the GOP candidate in the 104th District in November and will face Democrat Cindy Cunningham.

Marron said even though he will already be representing the voters prior to the election, he still will have to earn their support to keep the job.

Marron said it's critically important that he does a good job representing the district in the veto session after the election, whether he is elected or not.



Marron will be sworn-in as state representative on Sep. 7. He said his replacement as chairman of the Vermilion County Board will be selected in the next couple weeks. Marron said he will step down from that role once he gets sworn-in to replace Hays.



Hays is leaving the Illinois House before his term ends in order to take a new position as Executive Director of Crosspoint Human Services.