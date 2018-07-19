Vermilion board chairman chosen to fill out Hays' term in Illinois House

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Vermilion County Board Chairman Mike Marron, shown Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Danville, has been chosen to fill out the term of state Rep. Chad Hays, R-Catlin, after he steps down in September.

DANVILLE — Vermilion County Board Chairman Mike Marron doesn't think he will have an unfair advantage in November's election by filling out the rest of state Rep. Chad Hays' term when the Catlin Republican steps down in September.

Republican Party officials in Champaign and Vermilion counties met Wednesday and unanimously agreed to name Marron to replace Hays. Marron is the GOP candidate in the 104th District in November and will face Democrat Cindy Cunningham.

Marron said even though he will already be representing the voters prior to the election, he will still have to earn their support to keep the job.

Marron said it's critically important that he does a good job representing the district in the veto session after the election, whether he is elected or not.

Marron will be sworn in as state representative on Sept. 7. He said his replacement as county board chairman will be selected in the next couple weeks. Marron said he will step down from that role once he is sworn in to replace Hays.

Hays is leaving the Illinois House before his term ends in order to take a new position as executive director of Crosspoint Human Services.