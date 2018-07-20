Champaign shootings under investigation

CHAMPAIGN - Police are investigating two shootings Thursday night in northwest Champaign.

Champaign police Lt. Bruce Ramseyer said a house was hit in one incident and casings were found in the second shooting but apparently no humans were hit.

A minute before 8 p.m police were called to a home on Sheffield Road near Lock Raven Road, where several adults and a child were inside when the living room window was broken by a gunshot.

Ramseyer said police received "limited cooperation" but believe the shooter or shooters fled in a vehicle.

About 11:20 p.m., a man was walking on Joanne Lane when a witness reported hearing arguing followed by shots. Police found no suspects but did recover shell casings.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call Champaign police at 351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 373-8477.