Pilot not injured after small plane crashes in rural Piatt County

The Piatt County Sheriff's Office said a man was not injured when his small plane crashed into a field on Sunday night.



The sheriff's office said emergency crews were called out at around 7 p.m. Sunday. The pilot was spraying crops when he lost power to the aircraft and landed in a field between county roads 800 East and 900 East. That's south of Route 150.



The pilot was able to walk out of the field on his own.



The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.