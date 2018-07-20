Pilot unhurt after forced landing of crop duster in Piatt County field

MANSFIELD — The Piatt County Sheriff’s Office said a pilot was not injured when his small plane had a forced landing in a field Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said emergency crews were called about 7 p.m. Sunday to a field about 3 miles west of Mansfield and south of U.S. 150.

A release said the pilot was spraying crops when the plane lost power and landed safely in a field between county roads 800 East and 900 East.

The pilot walked out of the field on his own.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.