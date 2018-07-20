Police investigating robbery at Walgreens in southwest Champaign

CHAMPAIGN — Police are looking for at least two people who broke into a drugstore Friday morning on the southwest side of town.

Lt. Bruce Ramseyer said authorities got an alarm call at around 5 a.m. at the Walgreens at Windsor and Duncan roads, and around the same time, a witness called to report people running from the store. Soon after, another resident called to relay that the suspects were running through backyards in the nearby Cherry Hills subdivision before getting in a vehicle.

Ramseyer said the burglars forced open the pharmacy's front door and took items. No one was hurt. He said the description of the burglars, who were in a dark-colored sedan, is incomplete.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 217-351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.