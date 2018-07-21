Police investigating Danville man's death as a homicide

DANVILLE — Danville police are investigating as a homicide the death of a man found in his home late Saturday morning.

Director of Public Safety Larry Thomason said officers were called to the 900 block of Koehn Drive on the east side of Danville about 11:30 a.m. People who had gone to the house found the man unresponsive on the floor.

They called for help, and police and medical personnel confirmed the man was deceased. Police are treating the death as a homicide but gave no reason why nor any indication of how the man might have died.

The man's identity has not been released pending notification of relatives. Thomason said he is 26 years old. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Danville Police at 431-2250 or call Crimestoppers at 446-8477.