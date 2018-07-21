Two shootings in Urbana leave man dead, teen in critical condition

Photo by: Mary Schenk/The News-Gazette A Champaign man was shot as he sat in a car in the 1900 block of East Florida Avenue, Urbana, early Saturday morning.

UPDATE 9:10 a.m.

URBANA - Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the man killed early Saturday as Martez Taylor.

The 27-year-old man lived in the 1400 block of Queen's Way in Champaign. He was pronounced dead at 1:18 a.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

URBANA -- Two shootings in Urbana late Friday and early this morning have claimed the life of a Champaign man and left an Urbana teen in critical condition.

Urbana police Lt. Rich Surles said the shootings are "probably not" related.

A map of the locations is below:

The first happened at 11:40 pm. in the 1300 block of Beech Street, where one teen was peddling a bicycle with another on the handlebars.

"They just heard gunshots and this kid went down," Surles said of the 14-year-old victim, who was shot once in the back and is in Carle Foundation Hospital.

"The good news is we were able to talk to him," said the detective.

Police also collected bullet casings and believe the shooter or shooters were on foot.

"At this point, we believe there is more than one person involved," he said.

The youth who was shot lived a few blocks from where the shooting happened, Surles said.

As police worked that case, another shooting happened at 12:42 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of East Florida Avenue outside a party attended by "lots" of people.

"The victim goes out and gets in the car. The shooter comes up to the car and shoots the victim while he is seated in the car," Surles said.

Friends of the 27-year-old victim, who is from Champaign, drove up within moments and put him in their car and drove him to Carle, where he was pronounced dead. Surles said he had been shot multiple times in the torso.

The scene was a bit chaotic because officers saw the car rushing the mortally wounded man to the hospital leaving the party as they were arriving to respond to the shots fired.

"We have interviewed multiple witnesses and we expect to speak to more," Surles said early Saturday.

Surles said the friend who pulled up right after the shooting told police he did not see it happen.

An autopsy is scheduled on the man for this morning.

The shootings bring to almost 60 the number that have occurred in Urbana, Champaign and the county this year. Surles said the number stood at 55 as of July 9.

Anyone with information on either crime is asked to call Urbana police at 317-384-2320 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.