UPDATED: Danville man died from gunshot wound

Updated: 12:08 p.m.

DANVILLE —The 26-year-old Danville man who was found dead in his home late Saturday morning died from a gunshot wound.

Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden released the preliminary findings on Corey L. Jackson II's death late this morning.

McFadden said final autopsy results are pending.

There are no suspects at this time, and Danville police and the coroner's office continue to investigate.

If anyone has information about this or other crimes, they are asked to call police at 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 446-TIPS.

OrigInal story

DANVILLE — Danville police are investigating as a homicide the death of a man found in his home late Saturday morning.

Director of Public Safety Larry Thomason said officers were called to the 900 block of Koehn Drive on the east side of Danville about 11:30 a.m. People who had gone to the house found the man unresponsive on the floor.

They called for help, and police and medical personnel confirmed the man was deceased. Police are treating the death as a homicide but gave no reason why nor any indication of how the man might have died.

The man's identity has not been released pending notification of relatives. Thomason said he is 26 years old. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Danville Police at 431-2250 or call Crimestoppers at 446-8477.