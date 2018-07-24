Crash blocks I-57 near Curtis Road
State police are responding to a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 57 near Windsor Road involving a U.S. Mail truck and a passenger vehicle.
The right southbound lane is blocked with debris, state police said in a tweet.
Traffic Alert
Crash involving a semi and a passenger vehicle on I-57 northbound at milepost 232 (Curtis Road) Area.
Right lane is blocked with debris. Expect delays.#Chambana #Champaign
— ISP D-10 Pesotum (@ISPDistrict10) July 24, 2018
