Crash blocks I-57 near Windsor Road

Tue, 07/24/2018 - 11:15am | Ben Zigterman

State police are responding to a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 57 near Windsor Road involving a U.S. Mail truck and a passenger vehicle.

The right southbound lane is blocked with debris, state police said in a tweet.

 

