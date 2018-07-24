Illini draw Gonzaga in Maui Invitational opener

The Illinois men's basketball team will open November's Maui Invitational against the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The tournament announced the pairings Tuesday morning. Other teams in the field include Duke, Auburn, Iowa State, Arizona, Xavier and San Diego State.

The Illini will play Gonzaga on Nov. 19 at 10:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM and ESPN2.

The UI-Gonzaga winner will face the winner of Arizona-Iowa State at 9:30 p.m. Nov. 20 (ESPN). The losers of the first-round games square off at 4 p.m. that day (ESPN2).

A matchup against Iowa State would mean Illinois would face former recruiting target Talen Horton-Tucker, who signed with the Cyclones after playing at Chicago Simeon. Controversy surrounded Horton-Tucker's recruitment on why he didn't choose Illinois.