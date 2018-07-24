LIVE! Big Ten Media Days: Part II

Listen on WDWS from 9-11 and 4-6 here.



The last coach at the podium this morning is Maryland's DJ Durkin. Opened with talking about Jordan McNair, who died earlier this month after suffering heat stroke during a summer workout. Team still going through grieving process, which is certainly understandable.

On Jordan McNair ...

He was loved by everyone. We’re working through the grieving process together. Jordan’s family are some of the finest people. We’re a team playing for Jordan this year.

On recruiting ...

I know I've said it before and truly mean it, I think we're in one of the best football talent areas in the country. I've probably said it too much. Teams are coming in and trying to recruit guys out of it. Our formula is pretty easy. We're going to continue to recruit the DMV and the three-hour radius from our campus like crazy.

****

After a short break with BTN's Mark Silverman at the podium, we're back to the coaches. Ohio State's Urban Meyer is up, and he brought up firing wide receivers coach Zach Smith on Monday after domestic violence allegations and is answering questions.

Urban Meyer immediately addressed Zach Smith situation and then was immediately asked about it in the first question. “Step up to do the right thing.” #B1GMediaDay pic.twitter.com/w7Uu1BXP1f — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) July 24, 2018

On Smith's firing ...

The decision was made. I think the details I'm obligated to give, I gave. You're talking about peoples' lives. The decision was made, so we'll move forward. It wasn't just my decision. It was a group effort. The Ohio State University is bigger than all of us. ... Mistakes are correctable. Core values are who you are. That was a big part (of the firing).

On Dwayne Haskins at QB ...

The position will never change. The expectation is to be the best quarterback in the Big Ten. The void will be the leadereship component (replacing J.T. Barrett). I'll forever be indebted to J.T. Barrett. That's how good a person and leader he was. Dwayne's very talented throwing the ball, but that's one-third of what a quarterback has to do.

On Big Ten missing out on CFP last year ...

We had a great converstation at the spring meetings of the Big Ten. Scheduling is a big part of it. The Big Ten not making the playoffs, I don't blame others. I blame ourselves. That's an issue the Big Ten's going to have face. You lose two or three games or a couple games in the conference, and it's tough to make the playoff.

****

Paul Chryst up next, and the Wisconsin coach should have plenty of reasons to feel optimistic headed into the 2018 season. Sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor alone is reason for that.

Paul Chryst at the podium here at #B1GMediaDay. pic.twitter.com/xV5ysPthe7 — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) July 24, 2018

On QB Alex Hornibrook ...

There's a lot of things I admire about Alex. One of those is his desire to truly be the best he can be. He's a really good teammate. Our players like him. You appreciate the way that Alex works and certainly now he's had a number of experiences and done a lot of good things in those.

On being at the top of B1G West ...

We know how competitive the Big Ten is. Every week it's a great challenge. Our players know that. There's great players in this league. I've always thought that, and I know there are great coaches in this league. You know people are going to get better. You just want your players to be as prepared for that as they can be.

On Badgers and the national championship ...

There's a lot of teams that have goals and aspirations. Nothing that happens outside really impacts inside the room. Our expectations and our goals inside the room have always been really high. The only way to reach and attain those goals is to take advantage of each day. We're talking about earning more opportunities. Our team, we have high expectations. That bar has been set by those that have come before.

On changing offensive landscape in West ...

I know they're really good football coaches (Jeff Brohm and Scott Frost). I'm not just saying it. There are really good coaches in this league. I think they bring a lot to the table. Then you do that with really good players. They're going to have an impact.

****

Some of the highlights from Lovie Smith's time at the podium ...

Year three of the overhaul for us is on the way. We established some things we needed to take care of — one being facilities. Really excited about our state of the art facility we'll be moving into at this time next year. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) July 24, 2018

Lovie: A lot of exciting things are happening as we talk about Year 3 of the rebuild. When you start 15 true freshmen and one redshirt freshman that tells you about where you're at with your program. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) July 24, 2018

Lovie: Year 3 will produce results. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) July 24, 2018

Lovie: We realize we haven't won enough football games. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) July 24, 2018

Lovie: We have some legitimate training camp battles starting with who will be our quarterback. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) July 24, 2018

Lovie: I don't think you should ever say this is how many wins we have to have. I just know behind the scenes (young players) have gotten so much better. There were about 3 games we didn't have a chance to win last year. The rest of the time we played competitive ball. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) July 24, 2018

Lovie: I just know we're a better football team right now. With my history, that will show results through the course of the year. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) July 24, 2018

Lovie: As we came into our program we evaluated it. We needed to upgrade the talent level. We're doing that. In an ideal world we wanted to have more wins, but I like where we are. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) July 24, 2018

****

Rough year for Michigan State as a whole with multiple offseason issues for the university as a whole, but now it's Mark Dantonio's turn at the podium. The Spartans, Dantonio said, have "recentered" themselves and are "looking to move forward."

"I feel a great sense of leadership, chemistry and focus for our football team." - @DantonioMark on @MSU_Football.



The Spartans are returning 21 starters... #B1GMediaDay pic.twitter.com/BbG8Re5o4K — Robby General (@rgeneraljr) July 24, 2018

On QB Brian Lewerke ...

I think Brian brings a unique skill set to Michigan State. What he brings to the table is the ability to stay calm and collected. That's what's been very impressive from day one since he started as a redshirt freshman in 2016. He has the ability to get out of problems. He doesn't take himself too seriously, which I think is important as well. He's a rising star.

On what he learned from 2017 ...

We were able to get up off the mat. That's what I was most proud of. We were able to deal with the problems at hand — all of different siutations. We were able to refocus ourselves. Winning is just a product of what you do and how you do it. Winning doesn't just happen. I'm incredibly proud of our players and the decisions they've made on and off the field, the decisions they've made to be part of the healing at Michigan State for our survivors.

On new athletic director ...

I think Bill Beekman has been on a five-month interview process. Now he has the opportunity to have one focus. He's got a unifying presence within our athletic department and our university. He's made an outstanding effort to get to know everybody personally. I've seen him make decisions as an interim athletic director, and I've been impressed with them to keep the ball rolling. I think he's the guy. He's a Michigan State alum and understands Michigan State thoroughly.

****

Indiana's Tom Allen up next. He was the newbie last season. Back for year two, Allen said his vision has not changed. He wants the Hoosiers to break through in multiple ways, including mentally and physically (change the way they play).

Allen has his opening statement written and is using it as a guide, and he's taking the title from Penn State's James Franklin for longest opening statement. Allen is very intense, but not exactly super engaging.

Look at Wes Martin representing the @IndianaFootball O-line by showing off his suit liner at #B1GMediaDay. pic.twitter.com/WKl1RinjVF — Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) July 24, 2018

On new redshirt rule ...

It's great for young men. It's great for our programs to be able to allow us to maximize our rosters. We have to do a great job of evaluating guys in our fall camp to figure out who will fit in that window.

On finishing games, which they didn't last year ...

It came down to depth was a thing that kept surfacing as we were evaluating. The game comes down to the last 5 minutes when you're playing at a high, high level. Can you make those competitive plays when you're in that situation? Recruiting was a way to address that. Player development.

On grad transfer QB Brandon Dawkins ...

It's an open competition for quarterbacks. He has not been named the starter. He'll have to compete for that position. It takes a special guy to come in and have the right personality. He's had humility about him. He hasn't come in with any kind of entitlement or expectation for himself. He's a big, physical guy that can run. Excited about him joining our team and the experience he brings to us.

On East vs. West competitive balance ...

I spent time in the SEC and had the same questions asked. It may look that way in terms of how teams are ranked. I'm a Big Ten guy. I love our conference and love how from top to bottom, every place you go, it's going to be tough. There's a lot of pride in this league. I just think it's great football all the way around.

****

We're off and running in Chicago with the dean of Big Ten football coaces. Iowa's Kirk Ferentz is at the podium to start the day. He's got 15 returning starters to work with — including quarterback Nate Stanley — for the 2018 season. Last line from Ferentz's opening statement ... "Good to stop talking about these things and get back on the football field."

Exactly how you'd like a media day to start.

#Hawkeyes Kirk Ferentz opens his portion of #B1GMediaDay by saying "the biggest thing going forward... it's all about consistency." pic.twitter.com/lxP51LMsQA — HawkeyeHQ.com's Ryan Jaster (@Hawkologist) July 24, 2018

On Nate Stanley ...

At this time last year we didn't know who our starter was. Most importantly, he's really gained the respect and confidence of his teammates. A few things you can't give plaeyrs are experience and confidence, and he's certainly benefited from a year of play.

On East vs. West ...

I've been in the league quite a while now. It's always been a great conference. That's what I know. The competition week in and week out, I think, is really impressive. In my mind at least over the last 15-20 years, it's been extremely competitive. That's the nature of college football, but it's really accentuated in our conference.

On more younger players headed to NFL ...

I think last year was the highest number that entered into the draft. That's a decision the indivdual has to make, in my opinion, unless they're about to make a bad decision.

On tight end Noah Fant ...

If we're going to have a good football team, our best guys have to play their best. Noah, we consider him to be one of our best. We played him a little bit two years ago to get him acclimated a little bit and get his feet wet. We've seen continued growth this spring (especially with his blocking).

****

Nebraska’s Scott Frost was the star of the first day of Big Ten media days in downtown Chicago. To take a cue from P.J. Fleck’s playbook, Frost wants the ‘Huskers to be “elite” again. Fleck, meanwhile, managed to set a record for the most words used in a 15-minute span.

Then there was Jim Harbaugh. On brand in a Michigan polo and hat plus his ubiquitous khakis, he championed a 16-team playoff, talked in overwhelming generics about his quarterbacks (even if it’s Shea Patterson’s job to lose) and wasn’t interested in discussing his record against Ohio State and Michigan State.

Day two will probably feature some interesting moments. Expect Ohio State’s Urban Meyer to have to field multiple questions about his firing of wide receivers coach Zach Smith after domestic violence allegations.

It’s Illinois’ turn at the podiums, too. Lovie Smith will be asked to address Larry Boyd’s situation (don’t expect much of an answer), and there’s bound to be some “hot seat” questions for a coach that’s not on it.

Repeat after me. Josh Whitman won’t fire Smith after this season regardless of what happens this fall. Another disappointing year after a 2-10 mark in 2017 that included a winless Big Ten slate? Smith will be back in 2019.

Seven coaches in total, plus a representative from BTN/FOX Sports and Big Ten coordinator of football officials Bill Carollo will take the podium this morning. Follow along for updates from them all.

****

Jim Harbaugh is the last coach at the podium. He's wearing a Michigan hat and polo and khakis. On brand. He also sets the standard for shortest opening statement by not making one other than to say hello and that he was happy to be here.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is at the podium at #B1GMediaDay. pic.twitter.com/O57yUeNqms — Geno Green (@TheGenoGreen) July 23, 2018

On CFP (another popular question) ...

The first thing that comes to mind is more would be more, more would be better. Let's go to eight and eventually get to 16. ... The I-AA teams have been very successful with that model. Most teams would still play 13 (games).

On defensive standout Chase Winovich ...

The first thing that comes to mind with Chase is the incredible work ethic he has and the effort he plays with. Really defining his position, at defensive end, has been great for him and great for our football team. (After playing at linebacker and tight end) he developed a love and passion for playing the defensive end position. I think he would also be a terrific stand-up outside linebacker. He'll bring a lot of value at the next level, the pro level, as well as the college level.

On quarterback situation ...

Shea Patterson went through all of spring practice with our team. Got great work in there and played really well. Dylan McCaffery probably made the most improvement of any quarterback on our roster. I would say overall it's better as a group over where we were last year. I feel like our starting quarterback will also be better, play better. That's how I'd evaluate the room.

On injury report (for a guy that didn't have a roster out until the first game last year) ...

I'd be fine with that. I'd do an injury report.

On gambling ...

Don't gamble. Don't associate with gamblers. Avoid it like the plague. Don't walk away from that — run.

On Michigan not beating Ohio State in six seasons ...

We need to improve, and that will lead to success and will lead to championships. That simple.

On what he needs to prove to Michigan faithful with 1-5 record vs. Michigan State and Ohio State ...

Improvement will lead to success and lead to championships.

(NOTE: Those were his real answers to the last two questions. All he had to say).

****

Rutgers is still in the Big Ten — despite multiple fan bases continuing to ask why — so it's time for Chris Ash to take the podium. He opens with a thank you to the media, so he's automatically the favorite here in Chicago. However, he's trying to challenge James Franklin for longest opening statement. To be honest, the room is not quite as invested, although some media have left to get coaches away from the podium.

On quarterback situation ...

We need to find an individual we can trust to do the things we want to do. It's really everything. We have several position battles we have to settle when we go to training camp but none more important than quarterback. It's everything for our program right now to get that done. We don't have a timetable. We'd obviously like to do it sooner rather than later. We're going to let it play out a little bit in training camp.

On gambling (a popular question) ...

You have to continue to educate. In the state of New Jersey, gambling is a big deal. People are constantly trying to find things out about your team and injuries.

On leaders emerging ...

I feel really good about hte leadership we have in our program right now. We have tremendous love in our program. We've got a good senior class. It's not big in numbers, but it's very good in quality. I'm excited to see where that takes us as we go into the fall. We have to continue to improve our player to player accountability.

****

I'm going to be honest. P.J. Fleck talks really fast. So his updates might be a little more general because even as fast as I can type I'm still a normal human being. He knows it. Just mentioned that us media folks counted how many words he said in his 15 minutes at the podium last season. I don't recall the number, but it was ... high.

Fleck wins best dressed amongst the coaches at #B1GMediaDay for the second year straight. Also wins fastest talker, and gives Harbaugh a run for his money with quirky references and rabbit trails of thought. Calls this year 'Year One'. pic.twitter.com/iCCzXCHpso — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) July 23, 2018

On what he learned in his first season at Minnesota ...

I enjoy the first few years that are usually pretty rough. I call it the dirty water years, the muddy waters. It goes back to the greatest lesson I learned from Greg Schiano. Never sacrifice what you want for the future for what you want right now. Year one is a lot different than year two. Year one is all about learning. Everything's new — no matter what. Year two you start to master that.

On rebuild process ...

Just because we're a young and inexperienced team doesn't mean we can't win ahead of schedule. We took over at a very tumultous time to be hoenst with you. We had players leave, players stay. It was a transitional time. I think there's a process to (a young team) happening. Being young and inexperienced and playing freshmen in the Big Ten is different than it was in the MAC. You're playing top 10-15 teams in the country week in and week out.

On CFP ...

I think it's the best thing to happen to college football. I think it's brilliant. There's nothing more exciting than finding out who's going to be in the College Football Playoff.

(And we got the first "talk about" question — shoutout to the Daily Gopher)

****

Jeff Brohm wearing a gold tie (with his tan suit) to rep Purdue. Successful first season for the Boilermakers under Brohm, who says, without question, his team has momentum heading into the 2018 season. A four-game homestand to start the season won't hurt that momentum — even with the season opener a Big Ten West showdown with Northwestern.

On what he learned about the Big Ten in his first year ...

I think I had a pretty good read on it. Without question, the Big Ten is known for very physical, tough players on each team. Very solid defenses, and they find a way to create some plays on offense. For us, it's about getting more speed and finding ways to get them the ball. There's about four or five elite teams in this league every year at the top. It's up to us at Purdue and other schools to inch up that gap.

On schedule ...

We're in a little bit different boat than some other teams. We actually have 11 Power 5 teams on our schedule. We enjoy that. While we may not win as many as we may like, it will help our team get better. Each and every week it will be a tough opponent and a challenge. It's about getting better and hopefully finding a way to get over that six-win threshhold. We're encouraged by the schedule we have.

On bringing two quarterbacks to Chicago ...

While it is uncommon to bring two quarterbacks, I feel like it was the right thing to do. Both of them are good ambassadors for our university. Quite honestly, they helped us win football games toward the end of the year. Both guys, I believe, were playing their best football at the end of the year. To handle this position of two quarterbacks, I couldn't ask for two better people to do it. I do think the competition brings out the best in both of them.

On using those quarterbacks ...

We're going to let the battle play out. Without question, I'm not opposed to playing two guys. I do think both young men have improved. I do feel confident if we have the right pieces around them those two quarterbacks are good enough to win with. I feel good whoever's in there will have a chance to win.

****

Penn State's James Franklin has a tough act to follow at the podium after Pat Fitzgerald. Franklin making a point to thank his players and their parents, adds that's not said enough. Franklin admits there are probably more question marks for his team this season than in the past couple seasons after losing a lot of production (see Barkley, Saquon). More questions, though, about defense in Franklin's opinion.

As a side note, Franklin has easily set the standard for longest opening statement early in the day. Even with four more coaches to go, I sort of doubt anybody tops him. Limits the number of questions he has to answer in this forum, although he will be available later for more interviews.

Penn State's James Franklin at the podium #B1GMediaDay pic.twitter.com/VfkKm2RyWJ — Adam Biggers (@AdamBiggers81) July 23, 2018

On Trace McSorley ...

Trace is really the first quarterback we've been with from the beginning — all the way back to the recruiting process. All he's done is won. He's been highly, highly productive and is universally respected. You know what you're going to get from Trace every day. Trace will obvioulsy have a lot of latitude. I think that's going to show up more during the week than we do on gameday. A lot of feedback and what he's seeing on film in terms of how we build the plan and how we're going to attack the opponent, attack the defense.

(Six minutes left for Franklin ... he's answered just one question. The filibustering continues).

On how he spends the offseason ...

We spend a lot of time on what is the next step for us. It's more about refining the things we're already doing. For you to have a program that's a consistent top 10 or top five program, you can't do it by just being good in one area. If you have weaknesses, that's what you need to spend your offseason doing is attacking those. The area I'm most proud of is how we've developed players. I think that's what we do best.

On CFP ...

I like the current system. I didn't have a whole lot of problem with the system before it. The biggest challenge with the system that we're in is it's subjective. You want to control as many of the variables as you possibly can. If we can get to a point where everybody is kind of playing under the same scenario, I think that would be the best situation. The same amount of conference games across the country. We're all playing FCS opponents or we're not. We're all playing Power 5 opponents. If we can control some of the variables, that will help the (committee).

****

Local favorite Pat Fitzgerald — now in his 13th season at Northwestern — next up at the podium. He hasn't mentioned the Wildcats as Chicago's Big Ten team yet, so maybe Northwestern has moved past that. It's a pretty bold claim to make and not just because Illinois is in the state, too. There are several programs that recruit Chicago as much (and sometimes better).

Fitzgerald did mention his team's current eight-game winning streak (and strong academics). The former is the longest in the FBS right now. The latter is a usual given.

On comparisons of Paddy Fisher to himself ...

I don't think that's fair to him. He's a much better athlete.

On capitalizing early this fall on winning streak ...

Let's not talk about the beginning of last year (2-3 record). It was a tough start. I think you hang your hat on your process and talk at length to your players. You have the challenge of the opener and going on the road (at Purdue). With the challenge comes an opportunity. I expect our guys to prepare properly in camp. I don't really have to motivate them a lot.

On betting and being transparent ...

First and foremost it's important we educate our guys on the issues surrounding gambling. The education piece is going to be really important. We have an injury report at Northwestern we've done for a number of years. I've been accused of sometimes being honest and sometimes being less than honest. I would agree with that, quite frankly.

On East vs. West ...

I think there's great competitive balance top to bottom in this league. In the West right now, there's incredibly well-coached football teams. You look at everybody in our conference, I think we're as competitive as anywhere in the country. We've got a winning record the last three years against the East. We're doing our part.

On new redshirt rule ...

I'm fired up about that rule. It's great for players. I was one of those below average guys that played as a true freshman. I was the best of the worst. ... The hardest year for any young player is the year he sits out when he comes to college. As we get into the meat of October and November, I think it gives us an opportunity to plug a guy in here or there to continue to have competitive depth.

****

The newest Big Ten coach kicks things off after Jim Delany. Let's just say the expectations at Nebraska are pretty high for former Cornhuskers quarterback Scott Frost in his return to Lincoln.

1st year Nebraska HC Scott Frost kicks off the coaches’ stage time at #B1GMediaDay pic.twitter.com/u4uheATe36 — Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) July 23, 2018

On his return ...

Nebraska, historically, belongs in the upper echelon of college football. It hasn't been accomplished to that degree (recently). I'm excited to start the process and get Nebraska where it belongs — to be competitive and compete for championships.

We've got an unbelievable coaching staff we brought from UCF. The decision wasn't just mine. It was going to affect a lot of people. It was a decision we all came to a consensus on. Nebraska's a place with unbelievable tradition.

On recruiting at Nebaska ...

The reception our coaches have gotten on the road has been even better than I expected. The kids are really drawn to us, and I've been pleased with how kids are responding. The parents all remember Nebraska as Nebraska. A lot of the kids don't remember that. It's our job to change that. We're in the process of making sure the kids we're going to recruit going forward see Nebraska as one of the top programs in the country.

On CFP ...

I've been pretty outspoken about the playoff. I've been on all sorts of sides of it. I think it's evolved, and the evolution has been great. It's hard to look at last year's college football season and not feel like an eight-team playoff isn't where we should go. That will always be my opinion. It might give a team like we had at UCF a shot. I think you could start the playoff earlier in December and not make the semifinal a bowl experience. I don't think it takes away from the regular season and the importance of that game.

On success in first season ....

If you measure success just on wins and losses, you're going to have some great moments in your life and some epic pitfalls. Day by day we're going to get better. Results take care of themselves if you're better every single time you go out to practice and better every single time you play a game. That's success to me.

****

We're underway in Chicago, and first up at the podium is Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany. There's a fairly strong case to be made that Delany is the top commissioner in the country right now considering the Big Ten TV deal is second to none. Now the conference just needs to not get shut out of the College Football Playoff.

On disparate East vs. West results ...

We've had two experiences with divisions. The first one was based on competitive balance in the last 20 years. To be honest, it wasn't received well. ... It has to do with a fan bases' natural inclination to see, even though conferences are larger, more geographic rivalries. I think you're going to see more and more competition between the two division (but went on to say no change likely coming in divisions).

On getting shut out of CFP ...

The committee's job is a difficult one. We do have four years of data, and it is true there have been (Big Ten) champions that have been excluded. We knew there would be champions excluded. It's a four-team playoff. I think there is a lot of reasons you decided to do what you do in scheduling. It's related to your fan base. It's related to strength of schedule. ... The committee has not selected a team with two losses in any conference. We continue to build a conference and be as good as we can be, and we think that includes playing each other as much as we can.

On gambling ...

I think we've got great students playing football. We trust them. They're young. We need to continue to educate them about the challenges associated with gambling and the importance of the integrity of the game. I don't think they're more vulnerable today than they were before the Sullivan case. We've got to double down on the education element.

On the issue of player availability, I don't call it an injury report as I think about it as player availability. I think we need to do that. I think we need to do that nationally. When players are unavailable, we should know that. I do think it's something we should do, and we probably should have done it before.

On Friday night games ...

It is an opportunity, I think. There are some conflicts with high schools, but we've been able to announce those games in advance and work with high school associations. I don't expect many more than the two additional games (this season).

On league finances ...

It allows for the development of venues, academic support, psychological support, travel. If you're a fan of a Big Ten institution, typically fans support not only football and basketball but Olympic and other sports. I think it allows us to recruit nationally. It allows us to have maximum financial packages as allowed by the NCAA. It simply allows for a platform that provides high quality education with athletic opportunities. They really are unequaled among the major conferences.

On transfer rules ...

I think there's been some evolution in the transfer areas. I think there needs to be some balance between the indiviaul and their flexibility to make a change and the instutition to have some stability. If we're doing a lot of the things we're doing, it seems to me there needs to be some balance between the individual and the institution. The direction that we've gone and the changes that we've made (no longer need release) have been good ones.

****

Greetings from the Windy City. The News-Gazette Media contingent is in Chicago for the next two days, as the college football season officially gets underway in the Midwest (and beyond) with Big Ten media days. All of our Illini coverage will come Tuesday, with Lovie Smith, Nick Allegretti, Jamal Milan and Mikey Dudek set for the second day in Chicago.

But we'll have plenty from today's opening round of podium appearances and interviews. Follow along all day — and then again tomorrow — for comprehensive coverage of the goings on from Chicago.

#B1GMediaDay press conferences kick off at 12:30 PM ET with Commissioner Jim Delany. Tune in to @BigTenNetwork for live coverage. pic.twitter.com/7YHZIhZAEm — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) July 23, 2018

The early news Monday morning was the Big Ten's preseason honors. The conference no longer does a preseason poll (a curious move) but they do query the Big Ten football media for some players to watch heading into the season. No Illini made the list, but that's not exactly a surprise given last year's 2-10 season.

EAST

Rashan Gary, Jr., DL, Michigan

Brian Lewerke, Jr., QB, Michigan STate

Nick Bosa, Jr., DE, Ohio State

J.K. Dobbins, So., RB, Ohio State

*Trace McSorley, Sr., QB, Penn State

WEST

Noah Fant, Jr., TE, Iowa

Stanley Morgan Jr., Sr., WR, Nebraska

Paddy Fisher, So., LB, Northwestern

T.J. Edwards, Sr., LB, Wisconsin

Jonathan Taylor, So., RB, Wisconsin

* — Unanimous selection

Of course, the Big Ten football media has you covered on a preseason poll, with the Cleveland Plain Dealer compiling it every summer. Our Bob Asmussen was one of the voters.

Several of Illinois' 2018 opponents will appear today, with no rhyme or reason to how the teams are scheduled. The only difference this year is Illinois was scheduled for the second day. Teams of note today, though, are Nebraska (and new coach Scott Frost), Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue, Minnesota and Rutgers.

Of course, John Harbaugh is here, too. He's been a hit at Big Ten media days since his arrival at Michigan mainly because there's no telling what he'll say. (Although last year he was a bit more subdued) than in his Big Ten debut.

The interesting thing to watch this afternoon is which players draw the biggest media crowd. I've got a pretty good feeling that the Rutgers contingent will be pretty lonely during their turn in the interview room (they always are).

Some teams brought out the big guns, though. Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley — the preseason offensive player of the year — is probably the biggest draw today. Purdue's move to bring both of its quarterbacks stands as the most interesting story. Jeff Brohm hasn't decided on a starter, so both David Blough and Elijah Sindelar made the trip to Chicago. Odds are they both play this fall anyway.