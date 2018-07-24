UPDATE: One hurt in multiple-vehicle accident on I-57 in Champaign

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette A damaged U.S. Postal Service semitrailer truck is seen after a multiple-vehicle accident Tuesday, July 24, 2018, on southbound Interstate 57 just north of Windsor Road in Champaign. Image

Image

CHAMPAIGN — One person was injured and part of Interstate 57 was blocked by debris after a car hit a U.S. Postal Service semitrailer truck Tuesday morning on the highway just north of Windsor Road.

State Trooper Tom Lillard said the incident began at 10:51 a.m., when an SUV being driven north by Billie York, 73, of Fairfield malfunctioned and he lost control, driving through the median and stopping in the southbound lanes.

Lillard said Tiara Wyatt, 28, of Charleston, who was also northbound, lost control of her car while trying to avoid York's SUV and also drove through the median and into the southbound lanes, colliding with the semi, which was being driven south by James Dunn, 74, of Tennessee.

Dunn was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. All of the drivers were wearing seat belts, and no one was issued a ticket.