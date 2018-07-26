Cheese dip made at Champaign Kraft plant recalled

Photo by: Provided by Kraft Heinz A jar of the Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip being recalled by Kraft Heinz.

CHAMPAIGN — As a precaution, Kraft Heinz is recalling a cheese dip made at its Champaign plant.

About 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip are being voluntarily recalled because it is “showing signs of product separation” that could allow the bacteria causing botulism to form, the company said.

Botulism is a potentially fatal form of food poisoning.

So far, there have been no consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this issue, Kraft Heinz said.

The cheese dips affected have “used by” dates ranging from Oct. 31, 2018, to Jan. 23, 2019, and come in 15-ounce glass jars. Full details are on the Kraft Heinz website.

Consumers who bought this product should return it to the store where they bought it for a refund or exchange, the company said.

With its large plant on West Bradley Avenue, Kraft Heinz is the fourth largest employer in Champaign County, according to the Champaign County Economic Development Corp., with 925 employees.