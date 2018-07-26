Danville man facing charges in crash that injured Champaign motorcyclist

A Danville man is due back in court next month in connection to an alleged DUI accident in Macon County that injured a Champaign man on a motorcycle.



Forty-six year-old Donald Roberson Sr. is facing three counts of aggravated DUI and one count each of aggravated reckless driving and driving with a revoked license. He is due back in court on Aug. 8.



Macon County Sheriff's Lt. Jamie Belcher said the crash took place on the evening of July 14 on Interstate 72 eastbound at mile marker 148. That's near the Argenta exit.



Belcher said Roberson tried to merge into a group of motorcycles at the entrance of a construction zone and struck the rear tire of a 76-year-old Champaign man's bike, causing him to crash. The group told authorities they could tell Roberson had been drinking alcohol.



Belcher said Roberson attempted to leave the scene before deputies arrived, but other motorcyclists were able to get his keys away from him.



Belcher said the Champaign man was taken to the hospital for some broken bones, but she said his injuries did not appear to be life threatening.