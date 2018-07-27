Champaign man killed by train in Danville

A Champaign man has died after he was struck by a train in Danville late Thursday afternoon.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Al-Khaaliq Lawrence, 27, was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana just before 9 p.m. Thursday.

Northrup said Lawrence died from complications from injuries he received after being hit by the train.

Lawrence was struck by a train shortly before 5:30 p.m. at the Main Street crossing on the east side of Danville's downtown area.

An autopsy is scheduled for today. The accident remains under investigation.