Flames destroy corn crib south of Broadlands

No one was hurt as flames destroyed a corn crib south of Broadlands Friday afternoon.



Peter Zurich was incident command for the Broadlands-Longview Fire Protection District. He said the call came in at 4:15 p.m. at 2420 East County Road 0 North. That's in Ayers Township just north of the Champaign-Douglas County line.



Zurich said the corn crib is a total loss, but crews made a "good save" on a nearby grain bin that was starting to take heat. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



Broadlands-Longview was assisted by crews from Villa Grove, Sidney, Homer, Newman, Allerton, Arrow Ambulance and the Champaign County Sheriff's Office.