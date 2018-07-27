UPDATED: man airlifted to hospital after I-74 crash

Update 6:08 p.m.:



State police said a motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after rear-ending a jeep on Interstate 74 on Friday afternoon.



Master Sgt. Mark Holley said the crash happened at around 1:40 p.m. on I-74 westbound 1.5 miles east of St. Joseph. He said the biker, a 33 year-old Illinois man, was being pursued by Vermilion County deputies for an unknown reason. Holley said the man failed to stop for construction and rear-ended a Jeep Cherokee. The man was air-lifted to the hospital. Holley said the two people in the jeep were wearing seatbelts, but he did not specify if they were injured.



State police are still investigating the crash, which caused the interstate to be shut down for several hours.



UPDATE from @IDOTDistrict5:

Caution!! Accident, I-74 WB @ MP 193. Traffic is being detoured off at MP 197 Ogden and back on at MP 192 St. Joseph. Be prepared to slow or stopped!



The Illinois State Police said at 3:10 p.m. it could be two to four hours before Interstate 74 westbound is reopened between St. Joseph and Ogden.



From Champaign County METCAD: