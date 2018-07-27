Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

UPDATED: witnesses saw Champaign man run to tracks before being hit by train

Fri, 07/27/2018 - 3:30pm | Michael Kiser and Tim Ditman

New 3:30 p.m. Friday:

Danville police said witnesses saw a Champaign man running toward the railroad tracks just before he was hit by a train and killed on Thursday night.

Commander Josh Webb said it happened in the 400 block of East Main Street at around 5:25 p.m.  The victim, 27 year-old Al Khaaliq Lawrence, was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he died shortly before 9 p.m.

Webb said police have turned over the scene to Norfolk Southern Railroad Police, who will continue the investigation.

**

Original story:

A Champaign man has died after he was struck by a train in Danville late Thursday afternoon.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Al-Khaaliq Lawrence, 27, was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana just before 9 p.m. Thursday.

Northrup said Lawrence died from complications from injuries he received after being hit by the train.

Lawrence was struck by a train shortly before 5:30 p.m. at the Main Street crossing on the east side of Danville's downtown area.

An autopsy is scheduled for today. The accident remains under investigation.

