Basement fire displaces Champaign resident

CHAMPAIGN - No one was injured in a smoky fire at a Champaign home late Friday night.

Champaign Fire Marshal Randy Smith said the resident of 105 Flora Drive noticed smoke filling the house about 11:10 p.m.

Arriving firefighters saw smoke coming from the eaves of the ranch home, which is south of University Avenue between Mattis and Prospect avenues.

They found the fire in the basement and had it out quickly but the home was so smoke-filled that the resident won't be able to live there a while, Smith said.

The cause of the fire is under investigaton.