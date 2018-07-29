Man who barricaded himself inside home dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

CHAMPAIGN — A man who had barricaded himself inside a southwest Champaign home late Saturday night died this morning from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Both the Champaign Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team and the Champaign Police University of Illinois Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team were outside the home while police negotiators tried to talk the man into leaving the building.

According to a police report, Champaign officers were first called to the 4400 block of Ironwood Lane at 4:10 a.m. Saturday to respond to a report of domestic violence between a 38-year-old woman and her live-in boyfriend, a 56-year-old man.

Police learned that the woman had been taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana on Friday morning after her boyfriend allegedly pepper sprayed her, restrained her against her will and hit her multiple times in the head and body.

The woman received treatment and was released from the hospital later Friday morning.

While police determined there was probable cause to arrest the boyfriend for aggravated domestic battery and aggravated unlawful restraint, they were not able to find him.

Police also learned the man was potentially suicidal and had multiple firearms.

Then, at 11:10 p.m. Saturday, officers were once again called to the home on Ironwood Lane after learning the boyfriend had come back to the house and was possibly suicidal.

Police negotiators worked to try to talk the man into coming out of the house, but the boyfriend instead barricaded himself inside the home and refused to leave.

Both the SWAT team and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team were called to the home while negotiations continued.

At 4:15 a.m. Sunday, police heard what sounded like a single gunshot coming from inside the home.

The SWAT team immediately went in and cleared the building.

SWAT members found the boyfriend suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A SWAT team medic from the Champaign Fire Department provided medical aid at the scene before the man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

Police said the man died at the hospital.

Police are investigating this incident and request that anyone with information contact the Champaign Police Department Investigations Division at 217-351-4545.

