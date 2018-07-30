Mahomet man facing charges after alleged drunk high speed chase

Other Related Content UPDATED: man airlifted to hospital after I-74 crash

The Vermilion County Sheriff's Department said a motorcyclist who was seriously injured in a Friday crash was allegedly drunk and going close to 100 miles per hour.



Captain Michael Hartshorn said shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, Danville police responded to the Citgo Gas Station at 1207 N. Bowman Avenue on a request to remove a drunk person from the business. The suspect, 33 year-old Zachary S. Blakeney of Mahomet, fled before officers got there. But he was soon after spotted near the intersection of Bowman Avenue and Crestview Avenue. Hartshorn said the man fled again at a high rate of speed and got on Interstate 74 westbound.



Blakeney got to a construction zone 1.5 miles east of St. Joseph and rear-ended a Jeep Cherokee. He was air-lifted to the hospital, and Hartshorn said he is expected to survive.



The two people in the Jeep were not injured.



State police trooper Tracy Lillard said the biker is being charged with driving with a suspended license and failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident.