GOP Champaign County Board member resigns ahead of move

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Brooks Marsh, co-owner of the Mahomet IGA, resigned his District 1 seat on the Champaign County Board on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, ahead of a planned move to Piatt County. Other Related Content Mahomet businessman Marsh picked for county board vacancy

URBANA — Champaign County Republicans will soon nominate a replacement for county board member Brooks Marsh, who is resigning his District 1 seat ahead of a move.

Marsh said he is moving to Piatt County, although he's not sure exactly when. On Wednesday, the Mahomet businessman withdrew as a candidate in the November election.

Marsh was chosen by precinct committeemen in April 2017 to serve out the term of John Jay, who retired from the board that February. District 1 includes much of the northwestern quadrant of the county, encompassing Mahomet, Fisher, Seymour, Dewey and Foosland.

Champaign County Republican Party Chairman Mark Ballard said officials will soon choose a replacement for Marsh. Ballard said the hope is that person would finish his term on the board and be a candidate in November. There are currently no other hopefuls vying for the seat.

Marsh’s move will bring the number of county board vacancies to three, after Democrats Robert King and Shana Jo Crews resigned last month.