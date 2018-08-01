Man suffers serious injuries when controlled burn goes awry

The Corn Belt fire chief said a man suffered serious burns after flames from a controlled burn spread to his body on Wednesday.



Fire chief John Koller said fire and ambulance crews were called at around 11:30 a.m. to 4814 Bloomington Road. That's a rural property along Bloomington Road between Staley Road and Rising Road.



Koller said the man was burning brush when the flames spread to his body for an unknown reason. The chief said the man suffered second and third degree burns on his hands, face and back and was taken to the hospital by helicopter. There was no word on his condition as of Wednesday afternoon.



Mahomet Police and the Champaign County Sheriff's Office helped with traffic control as the helicopter landed on Bloomington Road.