Marsh withdraws as Champaign County Board candidate

Champaign County Republicans will soon nominate a replacement for Brooks Marsh on the county board.



Marsh is moving to Piatt County, although he's not sure exactly when. On Wednesday, the Mahomet businessman withdrew as a candidate in November's election.



Champaign County GOP chair Mark Ballard said officials will soon choose a replacement for Marsh. Ballard said the hope is that person would finish Brooks' term on the board and be a candidate in November. There are currently no other hopefuls vying for the seat.



Marsh's move will bring the number of county board vacancies to three, as Democrats Robert King and Shana Jo Crews resigned last month.