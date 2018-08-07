Accident on I-74 near Danville sends two semi drivers to hospital

DANVILLE — Inclement weather may have been a factor in an early-morning crash on Interstate 74 just west of Danville that sent two semitrailer-truck drivers to the hospital.

According to a police report, at 4:55 a.m., a 2015 Kenworth tractor with double trailers driven by Donald C. Hendershot, 63, of Gosport, Ind., and a 2012 International semi driven by Simone Certain, 67, of Newton, Iowa, were both eastbound near milepost 213 in inclement weather when Hendershot lost control of his rear trailer, which struck the north guardrail and rolled over into the left lane.

Certain swerved his rig to the left in an effort to avoid a crash, causing his semi to enter the median and hit the end of a concrete bridge railing.

Both drivers were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both were wearing seat belts. No citations were issued.