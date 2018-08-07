I-74 accident sends two semi drivers to hospital

DANVILLE — Inclement weather may have been a factor in an early morning crash on Interstate 74 that sent two semitrailer truck drivers to the hospital.

The accident occurred at 4:55 a.m. Tuesday at milepost 213 in Danville Township.

According to a report, a 2015 Kenworth truck with double-bottom trailers — driven by Donald C. Hendershot, 63, of Gosport, Ind. — and a 2012 International semi — driven by Simone Certain, 67, of Newton, Iowa — were traveling east during inclement weather. Hendershot lost control of the rear trailer, which struck the north guardrail and rolled over into the left eastbound lane.

Certain tried to avoid a crash and swerved to the left. The semi entered the median and struck the northwest end of the concrete bridge railing.

Both drivers were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both were wearing seat belts. No citations were issued.