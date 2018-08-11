UPDATED: Blown tire blamed for rollover on I-57

TOLONO — A blown tire is being blamed for a rollover accident Saturday afternoon that brought northbound traffic on Interstate 57 to a halt for about an hour.

According to a preliminary investigation by Illinois State Police at Pesotum, the driver of a 2005 white Ford Excursion was in the left lane while traveling north on I-57, a half-mile north of milepost 227, when the rear driver-side tire of his vehicle blew at about 12:47 p.m.

Jamal Z. Holloway, 33, of Memphis, Tenn., lost control of his vehicle, skidding “into the right ditch, where the vehicle rolled on its top multiple times before coming to rest on the passenger side of the vehicle,” according to the police report.

Holloway and his passengers, Ebonee V. Holloway, 33, of Memphis and three children ages 4, 5 and 10, were outside of the Excursion when medical help arrived and were all transported to Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, with minor injuries.

The driver and front-seat passenger were wearing seatbelts, and the children were in child-safety restraints.

No charges have been filed.

The northbound lanes of I-57 between Pesotum and Tolono were closed until 1:50 p.m. as a result of the accident.