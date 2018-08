UPDATE, 2:45 p.m.:

The scene has been cleared and all lanes are back open.

* * * *

Original story, published 11:20 a.m.:

State police are responding to a crash on Interstate 74 in Piatt County.

The eastbound lane is closed, and traffic is being diverted to the offramp at Mansfield, Trooper Ryan Starrick said.

The road is expected to be closed for about two hours, he said at 11:13 a.m.