Pesotum man killed in Interstate 74 crash

Illinois State Police said a Pesotum man was killed on Tuesday in an accident on Interstate 74 in Piatt County.

State police said the crash happened around 10:10 a.m. Tuesday on I-74 eastbound at mile marker 166, which is the Mansfield exit.

A Minnesota woman driving a semi-truck and trailer was slowing down due to traffic congestion, when a van driven by a Pesotum man was unable to stop in time and struck the rear of the trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's name has not yet been released by the Piatt County coroner. He was not wearing his seat belt. The driver of the semi was wearing her seat belt.